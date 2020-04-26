79°F
Letters

LETTER: Opening up Las Vegas right now would be dangerous, futile

Travis Sanderson Las Vegas
April 25, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Las Vegas Mayor Goodman has referred to the shutdown of Las Vegas as “total insanity,” even though Gov. Steve Sisolak’s decision was pivotal in saving lives. But the mayor also believes that Las Vegas’s economy can be saved by lifting the quarantine. She is wrong.

Let’s say that, on May 1, Gov. Sisolak lifted the ban and nonessential businesses all started opening. The mayor’s wish is fulfilled.

But the bedrock of the Vegas economy is tourism. We cannot force tourists to come to Vegas during a pandemic and amid the largest financial crisis since the Great Depression. We may clock in to work, but what about the customers? Opening up Las Vegas in this moment would be fatal and near useless.

Yes, Las Vegas will be pummeled economically by this crisis. But opening the city right now would not prevent that damage. It would just put us, as workers, in danger of infection. If Mayor Goodman had her way, we would be endangering our lives with little benefit to our livelihoods.

