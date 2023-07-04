LETTER: Opposition to public money for A’s is right on

(Oakland Athletics)

Recent letters to the Review-Journal opposing public funding for a Major League Baseball field have hit the nail on the head. We should spend money on schools and teachers instead of on a billionaire, who should spend his own money. Now the state teachers union has spoken out against the stadium, arguing that, instead of making money available to this billionaire, we take care of our kids (Friday’s Review-Journal). That starts with teachers and schools.

At least 75 percent to 80 percent of Clark County voters don’t want this. But elected officials don’t care. Make sure you remember the names of those who voted for this and make sure they never get elected again. That’s the power we have.