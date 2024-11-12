59°F
Letters

LETTER: Order in the classroom

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
November 11, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Even with a new interim superintendent and $281 million just for textbooks and supplies, Clark County students will not be learning as they could and should due to unruly classroom behavior that disrupts teaching and learning.

Parents, caretakers and teachers must impress upon students that they want cooperative, quiet behavior in class at all times. There needs to be a homeschool team to accomplish admirable, grade-level learning. The district has the funding, teachers, staffing and a new superintendent to raise the unacceptably low national standing of the Clark County School District.

The school bell is ringing.

