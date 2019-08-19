90°F
Letters

LETTER: Other ways to measure the performance of CEO Donald Trump

Michael Dimmick Las Vegas
August 18, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Aug. 13 letter, Carmine A. DiFazio stated that if President Donald Trump is the CEO, he and his Cabinet deserve a gold medal given the country’s favorable bond ratings from several agencies. Here are some more metrics from the U.S. Treasury published this month that should be considered before awarding any medals:

■ The budget for July showed a deficit of $119.70 billion versus a deficit of $76.87 billion for the same period one year ago.

■ The fiscal year-to-date deficit is $866.81 billion versus a deficit of $683.96 billion in the same period a year ago.

■ The budget deficit over the past 12 months is $961.8 billion versus $919 billion for the 12 months ending in June.

Doesn’t look golden to me.

