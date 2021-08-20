LETTER: Our elected leaders are economically illiterate

Recently, I was mildly surprised to find that my modest-sized SUV would hold $66 dollars worth of gasoline. Then, at Albertsons, I picked up a regular-sized box of Quaker Oat squares for $4.99 and later discovered that the box was only half full but admittedly was labeled 14.5 ounces. The results of money creation.

The politicians we foolishly put into office are economically illiterate as well as morally bankrupt. They have discovered that no matter the problem, the answer is to create and distribute cash. Small businesses and their employees going bust because of ill-advised COVID restrictions? Just pay them off. Unemployed people can’t pay their rent? Just suspend the law and distribute money.

The ever-naïve politicians claim they can collect the needed money from businesses and the wealthy. If they were as smart as they think they are, they would know that businesses don’t pay taxes. They collect taxes.