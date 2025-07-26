LETTER: Our friends from the north are staying home

It is with feelings of sadness and concern that I write to all my American brothers and sisters. I have many fond memories of time spent enjoying all that Las Vegas has provided me and my friends. I’ve also had so much fun in California — Santa Monica and Venice, particularly. But now we are afraid to approach customs and run the risk of being subjected to detention by the current administration.

I understand rules and regulations must be enforced, so we will just go where we, as Canadians, feel welcome. I hope in the future we may return. Thank you.