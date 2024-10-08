84°F
LETTER: Our political class needs to learn economics

Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas
October 7, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

We should make it mandatory for junior high and high school students to take economics classes. It appears many of our elected politicians have not completed such courses.

When Joe Biden was in his basement, he said he would raise corporate taxes. But he had such a poor understanding of the economy that he lost control of it and was unable to fulfill that promise. Now Kamala Harris is on the same bandwagon. If she does raise corporate income taxes, the corporations will just raise prices and lay people off. So it’s just another tax on the American people. Please remember that corporations don’t have money-printing presses in their basements.

