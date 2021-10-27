73°F
LETTER: Our politicians are all talk and no action

Curklin Jackson Las Vegas
October 27, 2021 - 4:32 pm
 
Updated October 27, 2021 - 4:48 pm

I read the article last week “Call for action 1-15 louder” by the Review-Journal’s Richard Velotta. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., was quoted as saying, “I-15 was like a parking lot, and we need to lighten that.”

The next day our water shortage is being discussed. These two problems didn’t start yesterday. Rep. Titus has been in Congress for a decade, and Harry Reid was there for 30 years. Nothing was done to solve either problem.

Don’t you love it when politicians say what or should be done, but nothing gets done? Talk is cheap except when talking to a lawyer.

