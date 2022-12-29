59°F
Letters

LETTER: Our politicians don’t even hide their disdain for the U.S. taxpayer

Al Garth Las Vegas
December 28, 2022 - 4:31 pm
 
Updated December 28, 2022 - 4:50 pm
stack of dollars spread out

Well, you can sure tell it’s Christmas time. Santa Claus can’t keep up with the politicians in D.C., who are gifting $1.7 trillion that we don’t have.

Sen. Jacky Rosen is so proud of herself for garnering $167 billion for some of her pet projects here in Nevada. Then there is outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak, who is proposing a 10 percent raise for state employees, along with another 5 percent in year two. He also wants to increase school spending by $5 billion even though we have fewer students than last year.

Where is this money coming from? Why, from the collection of all the new taxes by the 87,000 new IRS agents that we will also be paying for. But all is not lost. And this is no joke: The spending bill also includes the hiring of 300 more border agents. That’s about one agent per 7,000 people who sneak over the border.

American politicians don’t even try to hide their disregard for the U.S. taxpayer anymore. They just take, take, take and then audit all of us so they can take even more. This country is going down the sewer faster than water goes over the Niagara Falls.

