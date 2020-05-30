LETTER: Outdoor crowds prove many people sick of coronavirus lockdowns
By the looks of all the people crowding the beaches, etc. it appears that John Q. Public is tired of having the politicians make his personal health decisions for him. The politicians have led us into countless and endless wars. Perhaps their leadership on how to control an epidemic is just as inept. It may be time to let the common man control his own destiny and reap the consequences, whatever they may be.