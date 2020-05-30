92°F
Letters

LETTER: Outdoor crowds prove many people sick of coronavirus lockdowns

Stan Olson Las Vegas
May 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

By the looks of all the people crowding the beaches, etc. it appears that John Q. Public is tired of having the politicians make his personal health decisions for him. The politicians have led us into countless and endless wars. Perhaps their leadership on how to control an epidemic is just as inept. It may be time to let the common man control his own destiny and reap the consequences, whatever they may be.

