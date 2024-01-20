LETTER: Outright censorship

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

After President Donald Trump’s historic Iowa primary victory MSNBC, CNN and the legacy TV “news” stations refused to air his victory speech, claiming he might lie. But the reality is they don’t want voters to hear what Mr. Trump has to say. Mr. Trump, right now, is the absolute front-runner in the 2024 presidential election. How can this censorship be viewed as anything but outright election interference? Similarly, removing Mr. Trump from the ballot — as some states are trying to do — can only be viewed as election fraud.

Remember, misinformation and disinformation are, for the most part, truths that Democrats don’t want you to hear. Insulting voters, lies, liberally biased court cases against Mr. Trump and outright censorship are all Democrats have left these days. They can’t run on their failed policies.