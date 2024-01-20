50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Outright censorship

Brian Covey Las Vegas
January 19, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

After President Donald Trump’s historic Iowa primary victory MSNBC, CNN and the legacy TV “news” stations refused to air his victory speech, claiming he might lie. But the reality is they don’t want voters to hear what Mr. Trump has to say. Mr. Trump, right now, is the absolute front-runner in the 2024 presidential election. How can this censorship be viewed as anything but outright election interference? Similarly, removing Mr. Trump from the ballot — as some states are trying to do — can only be viewed as election fraud.

Remember, misinformation and disinformation are, for the most part, truths that Democrats don’t want you to hear. Insulting voters, lies, liberally biased court cases against Mr. Trump and outright censorship are all Democrats have left these days. They can’t run on their failed policies.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 51-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 51-year career
2
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
3
New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show
New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show
4
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
5
Teen accused of killing bicyclist faces another attempted murder charge
Teen accused of killing bicyclist faces another attempted murder charge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: A legitimate protest that went south
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

Jan. 6 started as a protest over legitimate concerns regarding the election that quickly turned into a riot.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Nevada GOP rigs the primary process
Helga Lott Las Vegas

The leaders of the Nevada Republican Party have decided that, no matter what, Donald Trump is their nominee.

(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
LETTER: Higher prices and the minimum wage
Joann Simmons Henderson

I’m happy for the workers got wage increases, and I hope it continues slowly over the next few years.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Titus astounded at brazen shoplifters
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

If Rep. Titus really wants to do something to change this type of behavior, there’s a very simple solution. Tell the citizens of Nevada to stop voting for Democrats.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Snow day
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

D.C. workers sent home over 2 inches of white stuff.

Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
LETTER: Poor, poor Hunter Biden
David Tulanian Henderson

I think that what Hunter is doing is cruel. I’m not even referring to his juvenile behavior before the congressional committee the other day, but to his mediocre art work.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the ‘insurrection’
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

It amazes me how liberals always argue that Donald Trump cannot be on the ballot because of the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

More stories
LETTER: Colorado tosses Trump off ballot. Nevada should do the same
LETTER: Colorado tosses Trump off ballot. Nevada should do the same
LETTER: Nevada needs more than talk on election security
LETTER: Nevada needs more than talk on election security
LETTER: On Republicans and guns, Trump and Obamacare
LETTER: On Republicans and guns, Trump and Obamacare
LETTER: Biden delivers more hateful rhetoric
LETTER: Biden delivers more hateful rhetoric
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Biden ‘saves’ democracy by destroying it
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Biden ‘saves’ democracy by destroying it
LETTER: The failure of Bidenomics
LETTER: The failure of Bidenomics