LETTER: Overcoming our fears and prejudices

Throughout time, immemorial, various groups have been discriminated against in the United States and in the world in general. I find this cruelty to be hard to comprehend. Why do we, as humans, find it so easy to look for the differences between us, instead of celebrating what connects us? In fact, that is one of the things our beautiful country was built on: the fortitude and strength that reside in us all and to recognize the passions within us and pursue those for our future happiness and satisfaction.

It seems, though, that people are so afraid of being different themselves that they will deliberately point to others and how their beliefs and eccentricities might bring harm to our American way of life. That is why cliques, bullies, the KKK and other groups continue, despite the repugnance we feel about their actions and how they effect others.

When I got ready to go to college, I was terrified. I was very shy and felt intimidated. Then I read that new people are simply friends we haven’t made yet. This quote changed my outlook. So, please, go meet your new friends out there. Celebrate what viewpoints you share and learn about the world through your differences. I promise your life will be richer for it.