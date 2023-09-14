85°F
Letters

LETTER: ‘Paddock’ controversy is silly

Brandon Taylor Henderson
September 13, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Construction crews hoist a barrier, right, during a topping off ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock building, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Regarding the article suggesting a name change for the paddock area in the Formula 1 race: I think this is a terrible idea. Yes, the name of that part of the circuit is the surname of the Route 91 shooter. However, until I read that article not once while watching untold practice sessions, qualifying and races had I ever associated the paddock area with the Route 91 shooter. And I doubt many others would, particularly F1 fans.

If we all sit around and think of ways people might be offended by a term nobody would ever get anything done. Changing the name of a building does nothing more than empower a dead mass murderer.

