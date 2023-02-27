LETTER: Pamela Goynes-Brown will do well as North Las Vegas mayor

Pamela Goynes-Brown is deep in the history of North Las Vegas, and it shows. She cares about her city and her people.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown speaks to the Review-Journal at City Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What a refreshing story about a person — not a politician — who became Mayor of North Las Vegas (Sunday Review-Journal). So many times, elections are about money and political foes who have no real interest in anything except getting elected and themselves.

Pamela Goynes-Brown is deep in the history of North Las Vegas, and it shows. She cares about her city and her people. I wish her well, and I know by her past that she will succeed as mayor of North Las Vegas.