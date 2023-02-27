46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Pamela Goynes-Brown will do well as North Las Vegas mayor

Dave Mesker Las Vegas
February 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown speaks to the Review-Journal at City Hall, Wednesday, ...
North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown speaks to the Review-Journal at City Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What a refreshing story about a person — not a politician — who became Mayor of North Las Vegas (Sunday Review-Journal). So many times, elections are about money and political foes who have no real interest in anything except getting elected and themselves.

Pamela Goynes-Brown is deep in the history of North Las Vegas, and it shows. She cares about her city and her people. I wish her well, and I know by her past that she will succeed as mayor of North Las Vegas.

MOST READ
1
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
2
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
3
EDITORIAL: Bureau of Land Management searches for someone who moved rocks in the desert
EDITORIAL: Bureau of Land Management searches for someone who moved rocks in the desert
4
Super Bowl champion Chiefs take the party to the Strip
Super Bowl champion Chiefs take the party to the Strip
5
Clear, chilly, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Clear, chilly, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Clark County School District police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis High School l ...
LETTER: School District police deserve respect
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas The writer is chairman of the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC.

To walk up to a crowd of teens — with at least one of them possibly carrying a firearm — takes bravery and the officers should be commended.

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, dollar bills have been dropped into a tip jar at a car ...
LETTER: Does money grow on trees?
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

We make ends meet by pulling out our credit cards. As bad as that mind-set is for us, it’s much worse when our government does it.

Joe Lombardo (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Joe Lombardo, the ‘conservative’
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

All I hear from the supposed conservative side of the political spectrum is crickets. Who exactly did we vote for, and who did we get?

A UNLV classroom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: UNLV to the Big 12?
Robert S. Hirst Las Vegas

Rather than filling a slot in the soon-to-be devalued Big 12, the UNLV brass should humanely terminate its football program.

(courtesy)
LETTER: LV to LA rail line is a bunch of talk
Greg Brackett Henderson

If you want it built, just get a few billion from the recovery act and sign a contract with Japanese national rail to build the bullet train.

More stories for you
LETTER: Recycling issue can be confusing
LETTER: Recycling issue can be confusing
LETTER: America and aid to Ukraine
LETTER: America and aid to Ukraine
LETTER: Teaching phonics is not a panacea
LETTER: Teaching phonics is not a panacea
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: GOP needs to get tough on spending when a Republican is in the White House
LETTER: The Los Angeles-Las Vegas showdown
LETTER: The Los Angeles-Las Vegas showdown
LETTER: Comparing U.S. to New Zealand on COVID is apples to oranges
LETTER: Comparing U.S. to New Zealand on COVID is apples to oranges