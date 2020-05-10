LETTER: Pandemic brings less carnage to Las Vegas roadways

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Has anyone noticed that, since the closure of casinos and bars, the number of automobile accidents and deaths caused by impaired drivers has almost disappeared? No one is driving the wrong way on an interstate or improperly entering a highway exit and colliding head-on with another vehicle.

This certainly should give all of us living in Southern Nevada reason to pause and push for a new normal in our casinos and gaming establishments.

Stop the free, never-ending flow of alcohol. Let’s save lives and live in a community that values safety rather than the allure of free liquor.