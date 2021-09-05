LETTER: Pandemic has brought out the worst in many people

With all of the chaos, tragedy, fear and inconvenience our society has experienced in the past 18 months, a notable casualty has occurred that many seem to have accepted — which, in fact, contributes to the abandonment of common courtesy.

Companies and employees have lost their sense of urgency in taking care of the customers. Customers and guests have forgotten the practice of patience. As a result, everyone is miserable and quick to complain.

We can’t, as individuals, control the outcome of so many of today’s issues. But we can control our behavior. A little common courtesy goes a long way in making these unprecedented times a bit more bearable. We have to start somewhere.