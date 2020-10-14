LETTER: Pandemic proves the wisdom of Buy American

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, FILE

Being an old retired (heavy construction) guy, I have been largely insulated from the economic effects of COVID-19. I do feel very sorry, though, for all our citizens who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic — especially those people in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

It can be hoped that everyone will remember the origin of COVID-19 when they next go to purchase goods. Trying to save a dollar at the discount outlet will not send a message to those controlling the country that loosed COVID-19 and some of the previous outbreaks on the world. No matter the political persuasion involved, right now is an unusually excellent time for everyone to “Buy American.”