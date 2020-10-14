74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Pandemic proves the wisdom of Buy American

Jack Corrick Boulder City
October 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Being an old retired (heavy construction) guy, I have been largely insulated from the economic effects of COVID-19. I do feel very sorry, though, for all our citizens who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic — especially those people in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

It can be hoped that everyone will remember the origin of COVID-19 when they next go to purchase goods. Trying to save a dollar at the discount outlet will not send a message to those controlling the country that loosed COVID-19 and some of the previous outbreaks on the world. No matter the political persuasion involved, right now is an unusually excellent time for everyone to “Buy American.”

MOST READ
1
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
2
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
3
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
4
Caesars sells its Bally’s brand
Caesars sells its Bally’s brand
5
Veteran Las Vegas gaming executive Scott Menke dies
Veteran Las Vegas gaming executive Scott Menke dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
LETTER: Pure democracy and tyranny
Archie Young Kingman, Ariz.

This election is crucial for the direction of the country.

AP Photo/Felipe Dana
LETTER: Sweden is no COVID response model
Chris Boyd Henderson

Maybe we have been doing the Swedish model all along, and our country has been paying for it with thousands of people dying and millions of infections.