LETTER: Pandemic rental program: Good riddance
One landlord’s bad experience.
Thank you, Clark County, for ending the Cares Housing Assistance Program (Tuesday Review-Journal), put in place during the pandemic. Your article found one person the CHAP program helped. I had a totally different experience.
In a moment of charity, I responded to a CHAP prospect. She was sweet and respectful — until I signed her lease. Then she threatened me physically. When I emailed these threats to her CHAP counselor, what did she do? She banned my email account and all future emails to her bounced.
The CHAP tenant never paid me a penny. I lost $900 in rent. It cost me $1,000 to evict her. And then she caused $1,800 worth of damage and stole $600 worth of my possessions, including a painting I painted myself. (I know priceless!)