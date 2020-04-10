LETTER: Pandemic shows we refuse to learn from the past

NIAID-RML via AP

We just can’t help ourselves: 1929,1937,1974,1987, 1992, 2000, 2008 and now 2020. Why do we never learn from the past? So many warning signs over the many years, and yet neither the states nor the federal government have been fully preparing for this. We were told many times over that it was not a question of “if” but “when” a pandemic would hit.

We will come out this, just as we have before. But at what cost in suffering.? The hope is that we learn from this and prepare for the future.