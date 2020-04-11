LETTER: Panic buying and “essential” businesses in Nevada

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

The items every American needs to help protect themselves — such as wipes, disinfectant sprays, hand sanitizer and more — we can’t even get our hands on. Everywhere from coast to coast you can’t find anything because many people are panic buying. When are these items going to be back in stock and for the public to buy again?

In addition, why are Best Buy, Office Depot and car dealerships even open? How are they essential? You have Total Wine and other liquor stores being forced to close. But they go along with food and spirits, so they are more essential.