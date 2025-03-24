66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Panicked Democrats need to wake up

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
More Stories
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Trump the dictator
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Nevada, Medicaid and illegal immigrants
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: End economic segregation in the schools
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. (AP Photo/The Gazette, Nikole Hanna)
LETTER: Democrats should take a page from Newt Gingrich
Don Ellis Las Vegas
March 23, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Democrats are in a state of panic about their leadership and their jobs because of recent polling. Do they not realize this polling is being set up by the Republicans and 90 percent of Democratic voters are not getting involved in it? Can they not see how the Republicans are getting bashed if they show up for a town hall and have now been told by the Republican leaders not to do any more town halls?

Wake up and stop the panic that Mr. Trump is causing as dictator.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Trump the dictator
Alvin Chen Las Vegas

Why do we even need a Congress anymore?

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: In Putin’s pocket?
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Trump has been plenty tough on Russia.

MORE STORIES