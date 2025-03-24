LETTER: Panicked Democrats need to wake up
Don’t believe the phony polls.
Democrats are in a state of panic about their leadership and their jobs because of recent polling. Do they not realize this polling is being set up by the Republicans and 90 percent of Democratic voters are not getting involved in it? Can they not see how the Republicans are getting bashed if they show up for a town hall and have now been told by the Republican leaders not to do any more town halls?
Wake up and stop the panic that Mr. Trump is causing as dictator.