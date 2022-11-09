LETTER: Paper gives short shrift to the World Series

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano, left, is tagged out by Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro, right, on a fielder's choice hit by Sean Murphy during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

What World Series? With your coverage of the World Series, you’d think you were covering a pick-up game in some vacant lot. You did show a picture of the Astros on the front page of your Sunday sports page, but the article was buried on page 4 and consisted of about a quarter page, with the box score covering about one quarter of that. During the baseball playoffs you could read about it on your last page of the sports section.

I can’t be the only baseball fan in the Las Vegas Valley. The World Series lasts seven games at most. Not everyone is a fan of the Raiders, Rebels, Knights, NASCAR, the Lady Rebels, Aces, college football, etc.