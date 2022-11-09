52°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Paper gives short shrift to the World Series

William M. Lakas Las Vegas
November 8, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano, left, is tagged out by Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro, ...
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano, left, is tagged out by Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro, right, on a fielder's choice hit by Sean Murphy during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

What World Series? With your coverage of the World Series, you’d think you were covering a pick-up game in some vacant lot. You did show a picture of the Astros on the front page of your Sunday sports page, but the article was buried on page 4 and consisted of about a quarter page, with the box score covering about one quarter of that. During the baseball playoffs you could read about it on your last page of the sports section.

I can’t be the only baseball fan in the Las Vegas Valley. The World Series lasts seven games at most. Not everyone is a fan of the Raiders, Rebels, Knights, NASCAR, the Lady Rebels, Aces, college football, etc.

MOST READ
1
$2.04B Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California
$2.04B Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California
2
Here are the betting odds on Nevada Senate, governor races
Here are the betting odds on Nevada Senate, governor races
3
Sisolak, county officials: No tax money for A’s ballpark
Sisolak, county officials: No tax money for A’s ballpark
4
Davante Adams calls out Josh McDaniels after Raiders’ latest loss
Davante Adams calls out Josh McDaniels after Raiders’ latest loss
5
CARTOONS: Even if this happens, you need to vote
CARTOONS: Even if this happens, you need to vote
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST