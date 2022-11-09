LETTER: Paper gives short shrift to the World Series
Surely there are baseball fans in Southern Nevada.
What World Series? With your coverage of the World Series, you’d think you were covering a pick-up game in some vacant lot. You did show a picture of the Astros on the front page of your Sunday sports page, but the article was buried on page 4 and consisted of about a quarter page, with the box score covering about one quarter of that. During the baseball playoffs you could read about it on your last page of the sports section.
I can’t be the only baseball fan in the Las Vegas Valley. The World Series lasts seven games at most. Not everyone is a fan of the Raiders, Rebels, Knights, NASCAR, the Lady Rebels, Aces, college football, etc.