Letters

LETTER: Paper wants to have its cake and eat it, too

Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas
August 26, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

I read the Review Journal’s Wednesday editorial, “Local teachers union prevails in court — for now.” In said article, the paper warns the Clark County Education Association against going on strike, saying to do so would violate Nevada law. The editorial quotes Nevada statutes as saying “the services provided by the state and local government employers are of such nature that they cannot be duplicated from other sources and are essential to the health, safety and welfare of the people of the state of Nevada”.

I was flabbergasted. For 15 years, I’ve been reading editorials in the Review-Journal promoting exactly the opposite — that private enterprise was ready, willing and able to provide most government services, at a far cheaper cost, than government agencies.

Seems like you want to have your cake and eat it too in regards to criticizing the Clark County Education Association.

LETTER: Civilized America
David Dandrea Henderson

We don't shoot down planes, we weaponize justice.

