LETTER: Papers, please

Drew Kelley Goldfield
December 10, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - An Allegiant Air flight departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, January 28, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

In response to your Thursday editorial on Real ID: One of the small irritations that caused me to question the utility of flying was when a TSA supervisor told me in no uncertain terms that the ID I presented — a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary ID, issued by the Department of Homeland Security (first line at the top of the card) — was not a valid ID. It also forced me to question why I was subjecting myself to midnight on-the-water patrols in Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor in the dead of winter and the heat of summer — and doing it on my own dime. So, after 22 years, I hung up my personal flotation device.

