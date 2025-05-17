79°F
Letters

LETTER: Pardon, Donald Trump

Andy Windes Las Vegas
May 16, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

It is easy for a fair-minded person to sympathize with President Donald Trump’s frustration and anger related to the campaign of “lawfare” waged against him between his two terms. Even a cursory examination of the facts indicates that the charges brought against him and his supporters were rooted in political vendetta. Most of the pardons he has issued appear to have been done so out of a sense of fairness and are perfectly legitimate

Not so with the pardon he recently issued to Michelle Fiore. All the evidence presented at trial proved beyond a doubt that she had committed a truly despicable crime — collecting money to honor a fallen police officer and then using that money for personal luxury items. Worse, in the period since she was pardoned, Fiore has had the gall to act as if the pardon absolves her of all guilt. In a legal sense, it may. But in the court of moral justice, her crimes will never be forgiven.

We can hope only that Fiore is removed from her Nye County bench, fades into obscurity and that Mr. Trump gets better advice with regard to his future pardons.

