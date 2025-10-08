72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Parent files lawsuit over kid’s video game habit

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
This Dec. 24, 2020, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin ...
LETTER: The nation desperately needs leadership
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Strangled by big government
The Strip is surrounded by haze Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vega ...
LETTER: Killing the golden goose of Las Vegas tourism
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Cortez Masto shows some courage
Paul Bagley Las Vegas
October 7, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In the Oct. 1 Nevada section, there was an article about a parent filing suit against Roblox and several other gaming companies. This parent states that his child has become addicted to a video game and wants to blame the gaming companies. This parent should look in the mirror.

The gaming companies did not force the child nor give the child the ability to play the games. It seems nowadays parents are letting these games babysit their children to keep them out of their hair, so to speak. The parents should spend more time with their children and go outside and play with them and keep them active.

It is the parents’ responsibility to monitor how much time each child plays these games. Stop blaming someone else or some company for you not having control of your own children.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Strangled by big government
Phil Winter Henderson

Bigger government has not brought us better government — it has brought us suffocating government.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Cartoon missed the mark
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Having stocks teaches economics no more than having a car teaches auto mechanics.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Editorial on ideas was too vague
Adrian Figueroa Dinuba, California

If public funding is pulled for many institutions such as schooling for all grades, it could chill academic freedom.

MORE STORIES