LETTER: Parent files lawsuit over kid’s video game habit

In the Oct. 1 Nevada section, there was an article about a parent filing suit against Roblox and several other gaming companies. This parent states that his child has become addicted to a video game and wants to blame the gaming companies. This parent should look in the mirror.

The gaming companies did not force the child nor give the child the ability to play the games. It seems nowadays parents are letting these games babysit their children to keep them out of their hair, so to speak. The parents should spend more time with their children and go outside and play with them and keep them active.

It is the parents’ responsibility to monitor how much time each child plays these games. Stop blaming someone else or some company for you not having control of your own children.