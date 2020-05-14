LETTER: Parenting can be struggle during the shutdown

If you know parents having difficulties, talk to them and listen to them.

Being at home with kids who would normally be in school can be quite stressful. Even the best parents can lose their cool when the kids are tired of being inside. Not everyone has a yard to play in.

But for parents who don’t have the coping skills or experience to handle kids under normal conditions, the risk of child abuse skyrockets. Without school to go to for some hours of safety — for some kids, it’s the only time they feel safe — and away from the eyes of mandated reporters, children are being abused physically, sexually and/or emotionally.

It’s not so easy with social distancing, but if you see something, say something. Better yet, if you know parents having difficulties parenting properly, talk to them and listen to them. It could make a difference.