75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Parenting can be struggle during the shutdown

Marilyn Duran Las Vegas
May 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Being at home with kids who would normally be in school can be quite stressful. Even the best parents can lose their cool when the kids are tired of being inside. Not everyone has a yard to play in.

But for parents who don’t have the coping skills or experience to handle kids under normal conditions, the risk of child abuse skyrockets. Without school to go to for some hours of safety — for some kids, it’s the only time they feel safe — and away from the eyes of mandated reporters, children are being abused physically, sexually and/or emotionally.

It’s not so easy with social distancing, but if you see something, say something. Better yet, if you know parents having difficulties parenting properly, talk to them and listen to them. It could make a difference.

MOST READ
1
3 Las Vegas restaurants won’t reopen after statewide shutdown
3 Las Vegas restaurants won’t reopen after statewide shutdown
2
Clark County COVID-19 cases surge for second day, topping 5K
Clark County COVID-19 cases surge for second day, topping 5K
3
Hard Rock Hotel could return to Las Vegas
Hard Rock Hotel could return to Las Vegas
4
MGM plans to reopen by early June, releases health safety plan
MGM plans to reopen by early June, releases health safety plan
5
Las Vegas outlet mall reopens with new safety, cleaning measures
Las Vegas outlet mall reopens with new safety, cleaning measures
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST