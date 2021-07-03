LETTER: Parents need to keep an eye on Nevada’s public schools

I hope parents in Nevada are seriously questioning what is happening with the educational system in our state.

Our state STEM scores (science, tech, engineering and math) already are abysmal. By adding more “critical race theory” to the curriculum, you must reduce education in STEM to the detriment of our children. CRT is widely disliked by the vast majority of Americans, according to all polls. Yet, educators think they know better.

Sadly, history is now being restated incorrectly by today’s woke educators, making the mistakes of the past probable repetitions in the future. Communism and Marxism are not worthy models to follow yet there are many in the educational system who have never learned of their inherent evils.

School boards are often elected by people who have no idea for whom or what they are voting. This needs to change in the immediate future for the benefit of our children. Our educational system needs to reflect the collective majority view of parents, not that of union leaders or elitists who have their own agendas.