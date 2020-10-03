77°F
Letters

LETTER: Park MGM goes non-smoking

Jon Castagnino Las Vegas
October 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated October 2, 2020 - 9:15 pm

As a proud native Las Vegan, I’m thrilled Park MGM reopened as a smoke-free establishment to protect the health of workers, customers and the public. Becoming the first casino to be smoke-free on the Strip sends a big message to the rest of Nevada’s gaming industry that this should not be an exception, but standard practice.

I’m a cancer survivor and this issue matters to me. My father has been a “Day One” employee of The Mirage and, at 74, recently quit smoking. His health is constantly on my mind as the word “retirement” isn’t in his vocabulary. I grew up with many others who have careers, or parents, in the casino industry and share the same concerns.

No one should have to choose between their health or earning a paycheck. Sadly, casino workers are more exposed to cancer-causing secondhand smoke while on the job than other U.S. employees. There is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure, which is responsible for roughly 41,000 deaths among nonsmoking adults in the United States every year. By going smoke-free, Park MGM will not only improve the health of its workers and patrons, but also improve its bottom line.

