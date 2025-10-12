LETTER: Parsing the NV Energy bill

My electric bill for the period ending Sept. 23 was $171.89. For actual electric consumption, the charge was $138.83. The balance of the bill was $33.06, which represented the charge for seven categories of odds and ends that we are required to pay. That’s almost 20 percent of the total bill.

The added items include the Universal Energy Charge, Expanded Solar Access, Temporary Green Power, etc., etc., along with the “membership charge” of $18.50 for the privilege of accessing the service, which is in addition to paying for the actual product utilized.

Although our illustrious leaders (tongue in cheek) believe that breaking everything down into little categories keeps us from knowing how they nickel-and-dime us to death, it doesn’t elude us. I even notice the 5 percent charge that goes to local government. They seem to have their hands in every pocketbook and back pocket that has a breathing human accompanying it.