Letters

LETTER: Participants need to contribute more money to flailing Teachers Health Trust

Philip Palmintere Henderson
September 28, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Regarding your Sept. 24 story, “Frustration grows over THT Health”: About 34,000 Clark County School District employees are covered by THT Health — it is financially under water. The solution is clear: It is high time for district employees to pay their fair share.

Currently, those 34,000 covered district employees do not pay their fair share. Health insurance is expensive because the health care for which it pays is expensive. It is time to raise the contribution of all 34,000 covered employees. Increase their contributions by, say, $25 per month. This will generate an incremental $10.2 million per year for THT Health to in turn pay the bills incurred by those 34,000 covered employees.

