LETTER: Parties playing with fire by attacking judicial independence

Ian Villanueva Las Vegas
March 19, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Recently, both Democrats and Republicans have undermined judicial independence when decisions didn’t align with their agendas. Your Friday editorial, ” GOP must rediscover importance of judicial review,” points out the hypocrisy. Republicans once criticized Democrats for pressuring the Supreme Court. Now some are doing the same with the federal judiciary.

The judiciary exists to interpret the law, not to serve political interests. Calling for impeachment over rulings one disagrees with is reckless and damages public trust in the courts. Disagreement should be handled through the appeals process, not political retaliation. If the parties continue these tactics, they risk eroding the checks and balances that protect our democracy.

Politicians on both sides must respect judicial independence and stop using the courts as a political weapon.

LETTER: Changing the clocks is welcome in this household
Milton Collins Henderson

As a (very) senior who, along with my senior friends, has difficulty driving at night, I have been looking forward to the return of daylight saving time.

FILE -Traders work at their stations at the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, ...
LETTER: Is a Trump recession looming?
Ricky Kendall Las Vegas

Not everything is a game, and Mr. Trump will find this out the hard way. The real victims are Americans who depend on 401(k)s and investments for their retirement and those on fixed incomes.

