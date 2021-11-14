64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Partisan hypocrisy on gerrymandering

Doug Fleckner Las Vegas
November 13, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Your Thursday editorial, “Democrats against gerrymandering, unless they’re for it,” is right on point. You imply it is wrong for the Democrats to gerrymander while complaining about Republican gerrymandering. But it would be illogical for the Democrats to do otherwise. The Democrats have a solution to this problem. Namely, the voting rights act they are trying to legislate. You can help right this wrong by enthusiastically supporting that legislation.

MOST READ
1
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
2
Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner
Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner
3
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
4
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
5
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Tintor family should sue GM
Adele Gersten Las Vegas

There is no reason why a car that is driven on local streets should be able to go 156 mph.