LETTER: Partisan hypocrisy on gerrymandering

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Your Thursday editorial, “Democrats against gerrymandering, unless they’re for it,” is right on point. You imply it is wrong for the Democrats to gerrymander while complaining about Republican gerrymandering. But it would be illogical for the Democrats to do otherwise. The Democrats have a solution to this problem. Namely, the voting rights act they are trying to legislate. You can help right this wrong by enthusiastically supporting that legislation.