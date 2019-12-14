LETTER: Partisan impeachment will help Donald Trump in 2020

The real motive is to continue the smear campaign they have been waging against Mr. Trump’s since before he took office.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

After almost three years of constant harassment based on less than credible evidence and facts, the Democrats have finally announced two articles of impeachment. But like the accusations in the past, these two allegations are phony. The real two articles of impeachment are: 1) they don’t like President Donald Trump and 2) they are concerned he will beat their candidate in the 2020 election.

The real motive for the impeachment process is to continue the smear campaign they have been waging against Mr. Trump’s since before he took office. Democrats love labels, and the “impeachment label” for Mr. Trump is just one more futile attempt. I’m not much of a gambler, but I would bet Mr. Trump wins again in 2020.