LETTER: Partisan memory lapses on Supreme Court hearings

Letter writer Richard Strickland lambasted GOP senators for their manner of interviewing the Supreme Court candidate Ketanji Brown Jackson (Thursday Review-Journal). Mr. Strickland labeled the behavior of GOP senators childish and without intelligence. But he omitted the inconvenient truth about how the Democratic senators denigrated then Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings in a particularly brutal and malicious attack, more akin to an inquisition than an interview.

How could Mr. Strickland forget that?