LETTER: Partisanship and congressional gridlock

The probability of something — anything — happening on gun control before the elections in November 2020 is about as likely as the House Democrats impeaching President Donald Trump. This is the reality of our Republic — how it was designed and implemented.

Both sides, Democrats and Republicans, will go to their respective corners and come out fighting, voting for the candidates and policies they think will triumph their cause. Then they will blame the other side when their hopes and dreams fail, not knowing or admitting their partisan pride results in what they get.