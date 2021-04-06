79°F
Letters

LETTER: Party of the little guy seeks big tax cut for the wealthy

Rick Ainsworth Henderson
April 5, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Chuck Schumer and the Democrat Senate want to repeal the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions. That means money from the federal treasury will flow into California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois. And only wealthy people will benefit, i.e., those who pay more than $10,000 in state and local taxes.

This from the party of the working person? This from the party of the middle class? This from the party that insists on tax hikes because the wealthy have to pay their “fair share”?

I hope people in this country become woke very soon, because the Democratic Party, the so-called party of the people, is actually the party of the rich and it is pushing us down the road to socialism.

