Letters

LETTER: Pave the roads for rich race car drivers …

Lawrence Beck Las Vegas
August 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How ironic is it that county officials and Gov. Joe Lombardo support spending all this money to pave streets for a car race. Maybe these same people should start driving around Las Vegas a little more.

If you drive south on Jones from about Hacienda to Interstate 215, the whole road is falling apart. And if you drive up Hacienda from Jones to Rainbow, the same thing is happening.

I think it is time to elect politicians who do the right thing for the city and county instead of all these stupid things that will just put money in the pockets of casino owners and race promoters.

