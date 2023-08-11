98°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Pave the roads for rich race car drivers … but not for residents

Lawrence Beck Las Vegas
August 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How ironic is it that county officials and Gov. Joe Lombardo support spending all this money to pave streets for a car race. Maybe these same people should start driving around Las Vegas a little more.

If you drive south on Jones from about Hacienda to Interstate 215, the whole road is falling apart. And if you drive up Hacienda from Jones to Rainbow, the same thing is happening.

I think it is time to elect politicians who do the right thing for the city and county instead of all these stupid things that will just put money in the pockets of casino owners and race promoters.

MOST READ
1
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
3
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
5
Raiders add veteran running back
Raiders add veteran running back
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: The Biden family B movie
Don Perry Las Vegas

The Democrats demanded Donald Trump’s financials. I think it would be fair play to demand Mr. Biden’s.

More stories
LETTER: Letter on the Las Vegas road race was a winner
LETTER: Letter on the Las Vegas road race was a winner
LETTER: More Strip resorts now charge for parking
LETTER: More Strip resorts now charge for parking
LETTER: More money will solve all the Clark County School District’s problems
LETTER: More money will solve all the Clark County School District’s problems
LETTER: If you can’t afford to pay for parking on the Strip …
LETTER: If you can’t afford to pay for parking on the Strip …
LETTER: Water allotments for Las Vegas homeowners make no sense
LETTER: Water allotments for Las Vegas homeowners make no sense
LETTER: Las Vegas road markings create safety issues
LETTER: Las Vegas road markings create safety issues