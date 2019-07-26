LETTER: Pay gap

New York Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, defends against Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in White Plains, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

I find it irresponsible of the Review-Journal to publish Victor Joecks’ piece on the pay discrepancy between WNBA athletes and their NBA counterparts (July 19). While Mr. Joecks is certainly entitled to his opinion, the timing is terrible, as the eyes of the women’s basketball world will be shifting to Las Vegas this weekend when our city plays host to the WNBA All-Star Game.

Some of the best female athletes in the world will descend upon Las Vegas. I hope, for Mr. Joecks’ sake, they won’t be picking up a newspaper.

With the spotlight shining brighter on the wage gap between male and female athletes than ever before in the wake of the recent World Cup victory by the United States, Mr. Joecks should heed his advice and pick up some tickets to the WNBA games this week. He might just learn a thing or two about equality.