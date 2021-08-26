LETTER: Paying school taxes gives you a say
In her Aug. 18 letter, “Meeting chaos,” Mary Knutsen says people who don’t like the rules and regulations dictated for public education by school boards and teacher unions should shut up and home-school. But many of these people pay annual taxes to run public schools and pay teacher and administrator salaries and operations. If they choose home-schooling, do they have their annual taxes to pay for public schools refunded? If so, sign me up. I will be happy to.