LETTER: Paying school taxes gives you a say

Protesters hold signs opposing the mask mandate for Clark County School District students on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, outside the Clark County School District- Administrative Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In her Aug. 18 letter, “Meeting chaos,” Mary Knutsen says people who don’t like the rules and regulations dictated for public education by school boards and teacher unions should shut up and home-school. But many of these people pay annual taxes to run public schools and pay teacher and administrator salaries and operations. If they choose home-schooling, do they have their annual taxes to pay for public schools refunded? If so, sign me up. I will be happy to.