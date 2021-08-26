93°F
Letters

LETTER: Paying school taxes gives you a say

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
August 25, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Protesters hold signs opposing the mask mandate for Clark County School District students on We ...
Protesters hold signs opposing the mask mandate for Clark County School District students on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, outside the Clark County School District- Administrative Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In her Aug. 18 letter, “Meeting chaos,” Mary Knutsen says people who don’t like the rules and regulations dictated for public education by school boards and teacher unions should shut up and home-school. But many of these people pay annual taxes to run public schools and pay teacher and administrator salaries and operations. If they choose home-schooling, do they have their annual taxes to pay for public schools refunded? If so, sign me up. I will be happy to.

