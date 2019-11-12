61°F
Letters

LETTER: Paying to fight ‘climate change’ would be a budget buster

John Milton Zilliken Las Vegas
November 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated November 11, 2019 - 9:06 pm

Considering the hysteria and the sacrifices being asked of us to fight “climate change,” the question that should be posed to “climate change” believers (a vast majority of whom claim to be representing those less fortunate): Is “climate change” a more existential threat than the debt our collective governments have on our books? I doubt they would answer this question, much less how they would pay for their choice.

