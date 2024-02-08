LETTER: Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Clark County

(Getty Images)

A recent article by Ricardo Torres-Cortez on the increase in pedestrian deaths focused on jaywalking. While this may be a problem, additional focus needs to be placed on two behaviors. First, put the cellphones away when walking. Second, is something that used to be widely taught yet today no one discusses it. That is to “wear white after dark.” I ran this thought by a few young people, and they had never heard of it.

I think it’s time for pedestrians to be held more accountable for their actions.