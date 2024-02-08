48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Clark County

Wayne Schaack Las Vegas
February 7, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A recent article by Ricardo Torres-Cortez on the increase in pedestrian deaths focused on jaywalking. While this may be a problem, additional focus needs to be placed on two behaviors. First, put the cellphones away when walking. Second, is something that used to be widely taught yet today no one discusses it. That is to “wear white after dark.” I ran this thought by a few young people, and they had never heard of it.

I think it’s time for pedestrians to be held more accountable for their actions.

MOST READ
1
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
2
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
3
Rescuers battle heavy snow to reach downed copter out of Creech
Rescuers battle heavy snow to reach downed copter out of Creech
4
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?
5
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: School board throws away taxpayer money
Charles Wood Henderson

It is high time for some oversight of their spending. Once the money is spent, it is gone and then all anyone can do is complain or try to get some accountability.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
LETTER: Immigrants assault NYPD police officers
Michael G. Zadwydas Henderson

Migrants assault two NYPD officers and then give the middle finger to the cameras after being released without bail.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
LETTERS: Good riddance to Jesus Jara
James McDonald Henderson

Student success is not within the top 10 priorities for Mr. Vellardita. Let’s let him go, too, so that our schools can restart and make improvements for our next generation.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: The dumbest politician
Arthur Timm Las Vegas

Maybe Donald Trump isn’t as brilliant as he thinks he is.

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @roo ...
LETTER: School trustees and Jesus Jara
Jason Washburn Las Vegas

The school board has no agenda to improve our under-performing schools, but it has a great plan to waste tax money.

LETTER: Another scam in Clark County probate court
Poppy Helgren Henderson

This appears to be another way to transfer the wealth of the older generation into the pockets of other people, rather that the rightful heirs. Just another scam.

More stories
LETTER: Biden opts to go negative
LETTER: Biden opts to go negative
LETTER: Pulling their strings
LETTER: Pulling their strings
LETTER: A big raise at county headquarters
LETTER: A big raise at county headquarters
LETTER: Biden’s massive mess at the border costing taxpayers
LETTER: Biden’s massive mess at the border costing taxpayers
LETTER: Nevada GOP shoots itself in the foot
LETTER: Nevada GOP shoots itself in the foot
LETTER: Las Vegans face a challenge on the local roads
LETTER: Las Vegans face a challenge on the local roads