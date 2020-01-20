LETTER: Pelosi impeachment hoax falls apart

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office through the impeachment hoax is falling apart around her ears. Faced with humiliation and failure, she is resigned to face-saving statements about how at least Mr. Trump will always have the “stigma of being impeached” as part of his legacy.

I, for one, think that “stigma” is great, and Mr. Trump should wear it as a badge of courage. Every time Mr. Trump’s name is linked to his so-called impeachment, many of us will be reminded of the time, money and effort wasted by the Democrats as they put their unbridled hate for this president above their sworn obligations and love of country.