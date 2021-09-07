LETTER: Pentagon needs more long-term strategic planning
Then maybe we won’t be losing wars.
From Korea to Cuba to Vietnam to Afghanistan, we have underestimated our enemies. Yes, these conflicts were all carried out in the name of freedom, a noble cause. But we owe it to our dead and disabled veterans to win these wars.
It is time to think outside the box and look at our strategies long term. With our Pentagon and generals, we should be able to do that. It makes me sad when I look back and we did not prevail. Presidents should think long and hard about potential outcomes before sending our men and women into war.