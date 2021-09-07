93°F
LETTER: Pentagon needs more long-term strategic planning

David Ballard Las Vegas
September 6, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug ...
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The Taliban have completed their sweep of the country’s south on Friday, as they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war. (AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri)

From Korea to Cuba to Vietnam to Afghanistan, we have underestimated our enemies. Yes, these conflicts were all carried out in the name of freedom, a noble cause. But we owe it to our dead and disabled veterans to win these wars.

It is time to think outside the box and look at our strategies long term. With our Pentagon and generals, we should be able to do that. It makes me sad when I look back and we did not prevail. Presidents should think long and hard about potential outcomes before sending our men and women into war.

