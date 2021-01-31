46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Perhaps it’s time for the filibuster to go

Dorothy Howard Henderson
January 30, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
The United States Capitol Building in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
The United States Capitol Building in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

In response to your Monday editorial on Democrats “killing the filibuster”:

Labeling any Democratic proposal as “radical” is misleading and divisive and sets up readers to dismiss it out of hand. There are reasonable arguments for maintaining or dismissing the filibuster. The issue I have is that the editorial makes no mention of the tactic’s use to obstruct civil rights legislation, a practice that continued until 1965 when LBJ garnered enough votes to break the filibuster.

In recent years, Mitch McConnell has employed it to obstruct every Democratic proposal in order to argue the Democrats couldn’t get anything done. His insistence on keeping the filibuster for two years, until the mid-term elections, is so he can again say the Democrats couldn’t accomplish anything and GOP control of the Senate is needed to move the country forward.

Maybe the filibuster needs to be retired.

MOST READ
1
YouTube influencer Brian Christopher’s slot area already a hit at Plaza
YouTube influencer Brian Christopher’s slot area already a hit at Plaza
2
Raiders mock draft: Look for defense to be priority
Raiders mock draft: Look for defense to be priority
3
Nevada regulators reject ‘Marriage’ proposal at Golden Nugget
Nevada regulators reject ‘Marriage’ proposal at Golden Nugget
4
Rural counties rebel against Sisolak orders
Rural counties rebel against Sisolak orders
5
GameStop stock surging lures some Las Vegans to join wild ride
GameStop stock surging lures some Las Vegans to join wild ride
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Vaccinating cops ahead of the elderly?
Bill Kelly Henderson

The story of Ron Warkmeister’s 85-year-old mother waiting for a vaccination (Jan. 24 letter) was heartbreaking and infuriating.

President Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
LETTER: Joe Biden begins to put America last
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

President Joe Biden and the Democrats have called for unity. Yet for the past four years they have impeded, marginalized and obstructed all aspects of former President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: More government isn’t the answer to Nevada’s woes
Robert H. Ferguson Las Vegas

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s plans to create at least two more bureaucracies to assist in pandemic recovery and bring new business categories to Nevada will be another boondoggle.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Lawlessness and the anti-cop movement
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

In view of America’s state of lawlessness and anti-police movements, minding one’s own business is of paramount importance.