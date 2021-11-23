LETTER: Perhaps Texas can explain to Nevada how to perform an execution
In response to your Nov. 17 story, “Expert: Drug plan may cause suffering”: It appears the state cannot get it right to bring justice to four individuals killed in a grocery store and another victim gravely injured. This has not left their grieving families’ minds in more than 20 years. It appears Texas has no problem meting out justice. Perhaps, a phone call can be made.