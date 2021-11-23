LETTER: Perhaps Texas can explain to Nevada how to perform an execution

It appears the state cannot get it right to bring justice to four individuals killed in a grocery store and another victim gravely injured.

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Courtesy the Nevada Department of Corrections)

In response to your Nov. 17 story, “Expert: Drug plan may cause suffering”: It appears the state cannot get it right to bring justice to four individuals killed in a grocery store and another victim gravely injured. This has not left their grieving families’ minds in more than 20 years. It appears Texas has no problem meting out justice. Perhaps, a phone call can be made.