Letters

LETTER: PERS recipients don’t know how good they have it

Dayle Lipman Henderson
July 30, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to July 24 letter from Barton Alexander, a retired government worker who writes that his PERS benefits will not increase until five years after his retirement date. Perhaps he researched that information only after he retired. From my checking with PERS, retired government workers receive a good portion of their entire salary. Maybe he should research the Social Security benefits that most people receive. Probably a third of what he receives.

Then let Mr. Alexander research that a few years ago Social Security recipients did not receive any increase. For the past two years, the increases were less than 3 percent. They predict about the same amount for 2026. Of course, most of that increase will be eaten up by the Medicare premium increase, as has been the case for the past two years.

The point is, no one is telling Mr. Alexander that his benefits may be decreased. But Social Security recipients may have their benefits decreased. Maybe he would like to exchange his retirement benefits for Social Security.

