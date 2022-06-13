LETTER: Personal fireworks on the Fourth?
What better way to celebrate America than by doing something illegal and dangerous.
Good news, everyone! If you want to shoot off your illegal fireworks, head over to Victor Joecks’ house for the Fourth of July (“Let freedom ring — with glorious fireworks,” Wednesday column). I’m sure his neighbors won’t mind if their houses burn down. After all, the best way to celebrate America is by doing something illegal and dangerous. Don’t worry about the $10,000 fine, because Mr. Joecks will surely volunteer to pay that, too.