LETTER: Personal fireworks on the Fourth?

FILE - In this July 4, 2018, file photo, fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, along the National Mall in Washington, during the Fourth of July celebration. Independence Day is just over three weeks away, and nobody in Washington seems to know exactly what the July 4 celebrations in the nation’s capital will look like. President Donald Trump has stated he wants to reshape the annual event into a “Salute to America” that would feature Trump himself speaking from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Good news, everyone! If you want to shoot off your illegal fireworks, head over to Victor Joecks’ house for the Fourth of July (“Let freedom ring — with glorious fireworks,” Wednesday column). I’m sure his neighbors won’t mind if their houses burn down. After all, the best way to celebrate America is by doing something illegal and dangerous. Don’t worry about the $10,000 fine, because Mr. Joecks will surely volunteer to pay that, too.