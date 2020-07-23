95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Letters

LETTER: Perspective on the pandemic

Dennis Wright Las Vegas
July 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Make of this what you will. The pandemic of 1918 killed 675,000 people here in the United States. A vaccine for it was never developed. It lasted the better part of a year and a half. Yet, we eventually had the roaring ’20s. We had Babe Ruth and the ’27 Yankees, and we returned to normalcy. We survived a Depression, we won a world war on two fronts, we had the wonderful ’50s and the turbulent ’60s.

We will have a vaccine for COVID-19, and we will push through this. Use safe practices and keep the faith.

MOST READ
1
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
2
$14M Demon With Bowl statue AWOL at Palms
$14M Demon With Bowl statue AWOL at Palms
3
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
4
Circus Circus, Tropicana gives workers notice of possible layoffs
Circus Circus, Tropicana gives workers notice of possible layoffs
5
Clark County School Board OKs online-only start to fall semester
Clark County School Board OKs online-only start to fall semester
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Mask protesters aren’t very bright
Sheila Morse Henderson

Wearing a mask helps to prevent you from picking up the virus or from giving it to someone else, if you have it.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks at the Las Vegas Review-Journal i ...
LETTER: Attacking Jara
Paul Bagley Las Vegas

Let the superintendent do his job.