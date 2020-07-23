LETTER: Perspective on the pandemic

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Make of this what you will. The pandemic of 1918 killed 675,000 people here in the United States. A vaccine for it was never developed. It lasted the better part of a year and a half. Yet, we eventually had the roaring ’20s. We had Babe Ruth and the ’27 Yankees, and we returned to normalcy. We survived a Depression, we won a world war on two fronts, we had the wonderful ’50s and the turbulent ’60s.

We will have a vaccine for COVID-19, and we will push through this. Use safe practices and keep the faith.